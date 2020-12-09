Doordash IPO first trade still awaited

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Priced at $102 (from around $75 a week ago). Indicated to open at $190 to $195 now

The Doordash IPO is awaiting the first trade. The issue was priced at $102. It was indicated at around $75 a week ago.

The current indication is $190-$195 $195 -$$200 as the first-trade is still awaited.  

Meanwhile, today J.P. Morgan downgraded recent high flyers including Crowdstrike, Okta, Docusign, Zoom and Cloudflare citing growth valuations. 

The major indices are lower with:
  • S&P index down -5.28 points or -0.14% at 3697
  • NASDAQ index -33.75 points or -0.27% at 12548.80
  • Dow down 43 points or -0.14% at 30131
PS.  Every time they say "Doordash", my mind hears Jordache.  

Doordash or Jordache
