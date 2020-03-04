DOTs Szabat: Coronavirus causing reconsideration of air travel

Department of Transportation's Szabat

The airline industry is being hit particular hard as a result of the coronavirus and news today is starting to pile on:
  • United Airlines is already announced a reduction of 20% of international flights and 10% of domestic flights as well as hiring freeze.
  • Airbus is now moles move after top a 330 client deferred deliveries. They are waiting output cut as a result
  • Department of Transportation's Szabat is saying that coronavirus is causing reconsideration of air travel.
  • Szabat adds that fewer than 1000 air passengers to US from China per day. Pre-coronavirus, the daily number was closer to 15 K.  He says that air passengers may fall 6%

