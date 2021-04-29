ICYMI - The "double mutant" coronavirus strain that was found in India has been detected in China

China's chief epidemiologist spoke at a Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention press conference held in Beijing on Thursday

  • Broke the news that the "Indian variant" had been found in "some Chinese cities" 
No further details were provided. He did add that "The virus has been mutating since the start of the pandemic." 
  • and will stop mutating until the pandemic is over.  
Note that China is about to enter a five day holiday period, with much travelling and mixing. As posted yesterday ... China expects record high traffic (passengers) flow during its upcoming May long holiday:
  • China will be on holidays from May 1 to May 5 (inclusive) - the Labour Day holidays. 
  • The Ministry of Transport is projecting record high passenger numbers as people move about to visit family and friends over the course of the 5 days off. 
