Double trouble: US 10-year yields stuck in a range

Powell put a lid on Treasury yields





What happens when you have a market with a double-bottom on the downside and a double-top on the upside?





We're about to find out.





US 10-year yields continued lower today, falling 0.34 basis points to 1.278%. Bonds have backed away from a test of 1.4% after Powell and are now looking for a floor.





If I had to characterize what's going on, I would say this reflects a market that hasn't quite moved on from delta, isn't sure what's coming on inflation and not sure how a Nov/Dec taper will be digested. Add in some brewing growth worries because of persistent bottlenecks.





BMO isn't expecting a move out of the range any time soon:



