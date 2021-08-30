Double trouble: US 10-year yields stuck in a range
Powell put a lid on Treasury yields
We'd like to assume the array of data inputs over the coming days will be instrumental in defining the macro outlook, but in the wake of Jackson Hole it's far more likely that US rates are in for a renewed round of datapathy as opposed to a collective rethink of the direction of the real economy. The overarching themes remain in place: 1) solid jobs growth is anticipated for the balance of 2021, 2) tapering will be announced and executed by the New Year, and 3) inflation will be scrutinized for signs that the Fed's transitory characterization might have missed the mark. Needless to say, none of these issues will be resolved in the near-term. Hence our ongoing anticipation for the range to hold at least until the September 22 FOMC meeting.