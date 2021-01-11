DoubleLines Gundlach: US market leadership is reversing
DoubleLines Gundlach speaking on CNBC
The so called Bond King is on CNBC saying:
- CPI inflation may hit 3% in May/June
- US market leadership is reversing
- The Fed wants inflation meaning, they want inflation to be higher than rates on any part of the yield curve
- We are not out of a recession
- long term market trends are changing
- If the 10 year goes above the CPI that might be the trigger for the Fed to come in the market. Right now, the 10 year yield is not near inflation.
- Wealth inequality has gone to absurd levels