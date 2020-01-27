Dow and S&P have the worst day since October
NASDAQ has its worst day since August. Fears about coronavirus send major indices lower.
Major indices are ending the session sharply lower. The Dow and S&P had their worst day since October. The NASDAQ index fared even worse with its worst day since August.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index -51.89 points or -1.57% to 3243.57. The high reached 3258.85. The low extended to 3234.50 (early in the session).
- NASDAQ index fell -175.60 points or -1.89% to 9139.30. The high reached 9185.449. The low extended to 9088.043.
- Dow industrial average fell -453.93 points or -1.57% to 28535.80. The high reached 28671.79. The low extended to 28440.47.
Some losers on the day included:
- United Airlines, -5.26%
- Schlumberger, -5.06%
- Broadcom, -4.69%
- Nvidia, -4.12%
- Intel, -4.07%
- Micron, -4.04%
- Alibaba, -3.78%
- Intuitive Surgical, -3.65%
- FedEx -3.65%
- DuPont, +3.4%
- Delta airlines -3.38%
- Caterpillar, -3.35%
- American Express, -3.32%
- Disney, -3.05%
- Apple -2.93%
Winners in a huge down day included:
- Beyond Meat, +4.43%
- Chewy, +1.79%
- target, +1.29%
- Walmart, +1.28%
- Gilead, +1.12%
- Pfizer, +0.8%
- Procter & Gamble, +0.42%
- Walgreens Boots, +0.35%
- Stryker, +0.16%
- Merck, +0.16%
Whirlpool is reporting and beat of $4.91 versus estimate of $4.27. Revenues fell short of expectations at 5.38 billion versus 5.52 billion estimate. Whirlpool shares are trading at $149 per share that's up $0.77 or 0.52%.
Earnings releases pickup tomorrow with 3M, Starbucks, Apple, Pfizer and Lockheed Martin as some of the key releases.
Other key releases this week include:
- Wednesday: Tesla, McDonald's, Microsoft, Boeing, Facebook
- Thursday: Amazon, UPS, Coca-Cola, Electronic Arts, Biogen
- Friday: Chevron, Honeywell, Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, Colgate-Palmolive