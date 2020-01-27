Dow and S&P have the worst day since October

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

NASDAQ has its worst day since August.   Fears about coronavirus send major indices lower.


Major indices are ending the session sharply lower. The Dow and S&P had their worst day since October. The NASDAQ index fared even worse with its worst day since August.  

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -51.89 points or -1.57% to 3243.57. The high reached 3258.85. The low extended to 3234.50 (early in the session).
  • NASDAQ index fell -175.60 points or -1.89% to 9139.30. The high reached 9185.449. The low extended to 9088.043.
  • Dow industrial average fell -453.93 points or -1.57% to 28535.80.  The high reached 28671.79. The low extended to 28440.47.
Some losers on the day included:
  • United Airlines, -5.26%
  • Schlumberger, -5.06%
  • Broadcom, -4.69%
  • Nvidia, -4.12%
  • Intel, -4.07%
  • Micron, -4.04%
  • Alibaba, -3.78%
  • Intuitive Surgical, -3.65%
  • FedEx -3.65%
  • DuPont, +3.4%
  • Delta airlines -3.38%
  • Caterpillar, -3.35%
  • American Express, -3.32%
  • Disney, -3.05%
  • Apple -2.93%

Winners in a huge down day included:
  • Beyond Meat, +4.43%
  • Chewy, +1.79%
  • target, +1.29%
  • Walmart, +1.28%
  • Gilead, +1.12%
  • Pfizer, +0.8%
  • Procter & Gamble, +0.42%
  • Walgreens Boots, +0.35%
  • Stryker, +0.16%
  • Merck, +0.16%

Whirlpool is reporting and beat of $4.91 versus estimate of $4.27.  Revenues fell short of expectations at 5.38 billion versus 5.52 billion estimate.  Whirlpool shares are trading at $149 per share that's up $0.77 or 0.52%.

Earnings releases pickup tomorrow with 3M, Starbucks, Apple, Pfizer and Lockheed Martin as some of the key releases. 

Other key releases this week include:
  • Wednesday: Tesla, McDonald's, Microsoft, Boeing, Facebook
  • Thursday: Amazon, UPS, Coca-Cola, Electronic Arts, Biogen
  • Friday: Chevron, Honeywell, Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, Colgate-Palmolive
