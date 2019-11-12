Dow closes unchanged. Nasdaq closes at a record. S&P just short

Is unchanged in the Dow a record?

Does a "tie go to the runner" in stocks (that's a baseball term). That is, a Dow that closes unchanged, does it make it a record close or because the record was already reached yesterday, is itnot a record?





Regardless of it being record or not, what we do know it is it is rare that the Dow ends the day spot on the level from the previous day. So lets relish that unusual occurence.





The Nasdaq however, did close at a record high with its gain today. The S&P fell short by a point or two today.



The final numbers are showing:

The S&P rose 4.83 points or 0.16% at 3091.84.



The NASDAQ index rose 21.814 points or 0.26% at 8486.09

The Dow ended same level as yesterday at 27691.49. European shares today and higher with the exception of the Spanish Ibex.







Below is a graphical look of the percentage high percentage low in percent close for the major indices in North America and Europe today.









