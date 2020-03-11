Dow falls over 5% on the day

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

S&P and Nasdaq down sharply as well

The Dow industrial average fell over 5% to a  session low of 23734.30.  We currently trade at 23764.48. The low saw the percentage change reached -5.08%.

The S&P index and NASDAQ index are also down sharply.  A snapshot of those indices show the S&P index -4.66% and the NASDAQ index down -4.33%.
Other key target on the downside include:
  • S&P index 2714.81 = 20% decline from the all-time high
  • NASDAQ index 7870.69 = 20% decline from all-time high
  • Dow 23654.85 = 20% decline from the all-time high
  • 200 week moving average for the S&P = 2640.22
  • 200 week moving average for the Dow industrial average = 23619.19
  • 100 week moving average for the NASDAQ index = 7906.97

