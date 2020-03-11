Dow falls over 5% on the day

S&P and Nasdaq down sharply as well

The Dow industrial average fell over 5% to a session low of 23734.30. We currently trade at 23764.48. The low saw the percentage change reached -5.08%.





The S&P index and NASDAQ index are also down sharply. A snapshot of those indices show the S&P index -4.66% and the NASDAQ index down -4.33%.

Other key target on the downside include:

