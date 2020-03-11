Dow industrial average dips below its 200 week moving average
200 week moving average comes in at 23618.61The Dow industrial average has now dipped below its 200 week moving average at 23618.61. The low price just reached 23605.63.
The last time the price close to the week below the 200 week moving average was back in October 2010. The last time the price traded below the 200 week moving average was back in February 2016 and again in January 2016. Each of those dips below the moving average could not close the week below the level.