High price reaches 29942.88



The pair is currently up 443 points or 1.51% at 29924.



The next up targets 30,000. That would be a key milestone for the index, and worthy of a new t-shirt or hat no doubt.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus The next up targets 30,000. That would be a key milestone for the index, and worthy of a new t-shirt or hat no doubt.

The Dow industrial average reached a new all-time record high of 29942.88. The move to the upside extended above last week's high of 29933.83.