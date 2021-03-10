Dow industrial average up over 500 points after stimulus deal is passed

Dow 30 stocks up 1.62%





The biggest gainer in the Dow 30 is Boeing and up 6.13%. Walgreens is up 4.32% and Goldman Sachs is up 3.29%.





What Dow stocks are lagging? The biggest decliner is Apple at -0.63%. Microsoft is down -0.53% and UnitedHealth is lower by -0.26%.









The S&P index is up 33.9 points or 0.87% at 3909.38. That is just off the high of 3912.54.





The NASDAQ index is up 25.2 points or +0.2% at 13100.73. The hi reached 13277.11. The low extended to 13035.44.





Shares of Gamestop moved to a high at $348.39. If you halve that number you get $174.195. The low for the day reached $174.14 on the tumble back down. The price is currently at $245 near unchanged on the day.

The Dow industrial average is trading up over 500 points or 1.63% at 32351 after the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill was passed. Pres. Biden will be signing it shortly. The high for the index reached 32362.15 so far today.