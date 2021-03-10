Dow industrial average up over 500 points after stimulus deal is passed
Dow 30 stocks up 1.62%The Dow industrial average is trading up over 500 points or 1.63% at 32351 after the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill was passed. Pres. Biden will be signing it shortly. The high for the index reached 32362.15 so far today.
The biggest gainer in the Dow 30 is Boeing and up 6.13%. Walgreens is up 4.32% and Goldman Sachs is up 3.29%.
Below is the list of the top 10 in the Dow:
What Dow stocks are lagging? The biggest decliner is Apple at -0.63%. Microsoft is down -0.53% and UnitedHealth is lower by -0.26%.
The S&P index is up 33.9 points or 0.87% at 3909.38. That is just off the high of 3912.54.
The NASDAQ index is up 25.2 points or +0.2% at 13100.73. The hi reached 13277.11. The low extended to 13035.44.
Shares of Gamestop moved to a high at $348.39. If you halve that number you get $174.195. The low for the day reached $174.14 on the tumble back down. The price is currently at $245 near unchanged on the day.