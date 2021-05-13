Dow reaches a new high

Stocks enter the last hour of trading





After the close, Disney, AirBNB and Doordash are some of the names reporting.





Disney reached a low price of $175.81. That took the share price down 13.41% from its high reached in March at $203.02. The price has since rebounded and currently trades at $178.76 up $0.91 or 0.51%.





Doordash is trading at $113. That's on changed on the day.







AirBNB is trading at $133.50 down $6.75 or -4.86%

The Dow industrial average reached a new session high at 34,155.65 as trading enters the last hour of the day. The low for the day reached 33623.49 (+0.11%). The high percentage gain for that index was 1.69%.