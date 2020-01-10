Dow industrial average reaches 29,000 for the 1st time ever

The 28,000 level was breached on November 15













ForexLive The biggest contributors over the last thousand points has been Apple which has risen 15% and contributed over 300 points of the gains. Apple today is up 0.77% to $312.02.

The Dow industrial average has now reached the 29,000 level for the 1st time ever. It currently trades at 29,004. The index moved above the 28,000 for the first time on November 15, 2019. The index moved above the 27,000 level for the first time on July 11, 2019.