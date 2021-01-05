Dozens of Hong Kong opposition activists were arrested overnight
Arrested for violating national security law, on suspicion of state subversion
- arrested on Wednesday morning HK time
- a national security law operation
- local media report as many as 50 detained
- Among the arrested were former lawmakers
The National Security Law was imposed by Beijing last year over the previously relatively free HK.
This will likely prompt words of disapproval out of the US. Let's see if it weighs on risk (can anything?)