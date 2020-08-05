Dr. Fauci gives his latest comments on the coronavirus

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

White House infection control expert Dr. Fauci speaking

  • views of virus seriousness varies by demographic groups
  • even a vaccine 50 – 60% effective helps public health
  • vaccine durability length not a problem, can get booster
  • speed of vaccine development doesn't mean a lack of safety
  • need to do better with shortening time for test results
  • ability to reopen schools varies by region in the US
  • goal is to reopen schools, but health, safety paramount
  • On lockdowns it's not all or nothing. There is options in between

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose