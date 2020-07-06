Dr. Fauci: The mutation of COVID-19 is not as impressive as other viruses.
Dr. Fauci speaking on the coronavirus
- as things stand 1 of the leading Covid 19 vaccine candidates will enter its phase 3 study at the end of July
- the others will follow in August and September
- The 3 vaccines, from Moderna, Pfizer and Inovio
- The mutation of Covid 19 is not as bad as other viruses
- assume any vaccine will offer finite protection
the US stocks are not reacting much 2 the news. The S&P index is currently up 38.84 points or 1.24% at 3169. The NASDAQ index is up 1.85% or 188 points at 10396.