Dr. Fauci: The mutation of COVID-19 is not as impressive as other viruses.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Dr. Fauci speaking on the coronavirus

  • as things stand 1 of the leading Covid 19 vaccine candidates will enter its phase 3 study at the end of July
  • the others will follow in August and September
  • The 3 vaccines, from Moderna, Pfizer and Inovio
  • The mutation of Covid 19 is not as bad as other viruses
  • assume any vaccine will offer finite protection
the US stocks are not reacting much 2 the news. The S&P index is currently up 38.84 points or 1.24% at 3169. The NASDAQ index is up 1.85% or 188 points at 10396.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose