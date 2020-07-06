Dr. Fauci: The mutation of COVID-19 is not as impressive as other viruses.

Dr. Fauci speaking on the coronavirus

as things stand 1 of the leading Covid 19 vaccine candidates will enter its phase 3 study at the end of July



the others will follow in August and September



The 3 vaccines, from Moderna, Pfizer and Inovio



The mutation of Covid 19 is not as bad as other viruses

assume any vaccine will offer finite protection

the US stocks are not reacting much 2 the news. The S&P index is currently up 38.84 points or 1.24% at 3169. The NASDAQ index is up 1.85% or 188 points at 10396.

