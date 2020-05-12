Dr. Fauci: US is in phase 1 clinical trial of a vaccine
Testifying to Senate
Dr. Fauci is testifying to the Senate (via a remote connection). The White House medical advisor says:
Dr. Fauci is testifying to the Senate (via a remote connection).
- US in phase 1 clinical trial of a vaccine
- The hope is that they know by late fall, early winter if the vaccine works
- US COVID-19 deaths likely higher than reported
- Concerned states may disregard crucial checkpoints
- We don't know everything about this virus
- Warns against being cavalier about virus risk to children