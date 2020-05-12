Dr. Fauci: US is in phase 1 clinical trial of a vaccine

Testifying to Senate 

Dr. Fauci is testifying to the Senate (via a remote connection). The White House medical advisor says:
  • US in phase 1 clinical trial of a vaccine
  • The hope is that they know by late fall, early winter if the vaccine works
  • US COVID-19 deaths likely higher than reported
  • Concerned states may disregard crucial checkpoints
  • We don't know everything about this virus
  • Warns against being cavalier about virus risk to children
To view the testimony (and other officials), click on the link below

