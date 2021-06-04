Draft of Japan fiscal repair 'blueprint' says finances in 'dire straits'
Reuters with a snippet via Nippon TV, the broadcaster having obtained a draft of the country's 'fiscal beluepritn'.
- Japan's government will say the country must "aim to" achieve its fiscal target bearing in mind that its fiscal state is in dire straits from spending to combat the coronavirus pandemic
- government must lay the groundwork towards fiscal restoration before baby boomers reach 75
Aren't the first wave of baby boomers hitting 75 now? But, I digress. Having conniptions over Japan's fiscal state has been going on for years now.
