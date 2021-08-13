Dreams of a dovish Fed continues to underpin gold

Bad news is good news for gold

The weekly chart in gold is shaping up to be an interesting one with gold now up $26 to $1778.





There's a potential bottom from $1680 that would really turn into something if we saw a break (and weekly close) above $1833 in the next 2-3 weeks.





I think the fundamental side is the nexus here. Gold fundamentals have been great since the pandemic but it hasn't responded. The dream scenario is this:



