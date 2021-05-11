Druckenmiller: I can't find any period in history where policy was so out of step with economy

I can't find any period in history where monetary and fiscal policy were so out of step with economic circumstances

In six-weeks we did more QE than the entire 9-year financial crisis



The Fed is expected to do $2.5 trillion in QE after vaccines and retail sales hit trend

We're still acting like we're in a black hole but retail sales are 15% above trend

My central case is that the dollar loses reserve status to be replaced by some kind of crypto ledger



The Fed is monetizing fiscal easing, without the Fed buying the bond markets would be totally rejecting this

If the 10y goes to 4.9%, the interest expense alone will be 30% of GDP alone. What will have to happen is the Fed will have to monetize it

The reason the dollar didn't go down because outflows from bonds were offset by a massive inflow into US equity market -- tech in particular

Pressure on the dollar will continue to vaccine rolls out

Says he was up 42% last year and 17% so far this year

I have no doubt we're in a raging mania in all assets and I have no idea when it will end

We are still long the stock market, though not as long as 4-5 months ago

We've shifted a lot of our bets into commodities and interest rates

I would be surprised if we're not out of the stock market by the end of the year

It's not probably in my mind that ethereum will be the ultimate winner



The comments are a follow-up to an op-ed he wrote in the WSJ on the same topic. Given the tone in the broader market today, this is the kind of interview to send a shiver down your spine.





Tech looks like it's going to be taken to the (Cathy) woodshed today, with Tesla down 8%.

