Druckenmiller: I'm looking for a steady 3-4 year decline in the dollar

I'm not looking for the dollar to crash or anything

The FX market tends to move slowly

Covid is the most unique economic period I've ever lived through or studied

Deficit increased during covid more than last 5 recessions combined

The Fed mirrors similar extreme measures

Fed bought more Treasuries in six weeks than all of Bernanke/Yellen combined

The Fed has been monetizing the debt

All the money coming into the US into bonds and equities over last 10 years will be slowly seeping out

There's a high probability of inflation in 5-6 years, starting in about a year

I own a tiny bit of Bitcoin but I own a lot more gold

Likes Rio Tinto, BHP, Freeport-McMoran

Says pull-forward could hurt home reno stocks and things like Clorox

You can see the light at the end of the tunnel



Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller has been saying much of the same for awhile. It's a good interview though, if you can track it down, particularly the parts where he talks about foreigners slowly exiting Treasuries and US stocks to put pressure on the dollar.





