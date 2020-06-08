Druckenmiller: I've made 3% in the 40% rally from the bottom

What the legendary investor sees next







Stanley Druckenmiller is arguably the greatest macro investor of all time. His record of 30 years straight of 30% returns is nothing short of legendary.





Yet Druckenmiller has never seen a market like this.







"I was up 2% the day of the bottom, and I've made all of 3% in the 40% rally," he told CNBC today. "I missed a great opportunity here. It won't be the last time."





His humility and patience are a great lesson but his comments are a reminder of how difficult this rally is to believe in, and how much money might still be on the sidelines.





"I had long-term concerns for the last few years that because of easy money, too much debt was being built up in the corporate sector," Druckenmiller said. "When Covid hit, I was pretty much of the view that there was a good chance that the credit bubble had finally burst and the unwinding of that leverage would take years."







In May, Druckenmiller said the risk-reward in equities was the worst he had ever seen and he still says he has the least growth in his portfolio over the past 6-7 years.





One thing he says he underestimated is how far the Fed would go and said there could now be a 'breadth thrust' that carries equities higher.



With that, S&P 500 futures just crossed into positive territory year-to-date.







More at CNBC

