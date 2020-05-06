Due 7 May 2020 - China trade data for April

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

There is no firmly scheduled time for the trade data from China, sometime after 0200GMT is a good estimate.

Coming first though will be the PMI:
  • expected CNY 39.5bn, prior was CNY 139.42bn
  • Exports y/y: expected -14.1%, prior was -3.5%
  • Imports y/y: expected -12.2%, prior was 2.4%

USD terms China trade balance: 

  • expected $8.68bn, prior was $19.93bn
  • Exports: expected -11.0%, prior -6.6%
  • Imports: expected -10.0%, prior was -1.0%

April's trade report is very likely to show a sharp decline in exports due to global demand weakening considerably at the start of Q2 - much of the developed markets market entered official lockdowns.

Imports are also likely to have declined with subdued domestic demand in China. 


See here for global coronavirus case data
