Due 7 May 2020 - China trade data for April
There is no firmly scheduled time for the trade data from China, sometime after 0200GMT is a good estimate.
Coming first though will be the PMI:
- expected CNY 39.5bn, prior was CNY 139.42bn
- Exports y/y: expected -14.1%, prior was -3.5%
- Imports y/y: expected -12.2%, prior was 2.4%
USD terms China trade balance:
- expected $8.68bn, prior was $19.93bn
- Exports: expected -11.0%, prior -6.6%
- Imports: expected -10.0%, prior was -1.0%
April's trade report is very likely to show a sharp decline in exports due to global demand weakening considerably at the start of Q2 - much of the developed markets market entered official lockdowns.
Imports are also likely to have declined with subdued domestic demand in China.