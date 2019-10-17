DUP confirms it will not support Brexit deal - full statement

Interesting times

The DUP has released a statement said the proposals are not beneficial to the economic well being of Northern Ireland.

  • EU would have a veto over which goods could travel freely between UK and EU
  • Consumers in Northern Ireland will face increased costs
  • Principles of Belfast Agreement on consent have been abandoned
A separate report says there is no chance of them abstaining, they will vote it down.

Full statement:

