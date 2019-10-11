Northern Ireland DUP: Integrity of whole UK must be respected
Brexit comments from Northern Irelands DUP
- Integrity of whole UK must be respected
- It is important EU understands that to maximize chances of deal there will need to be a clear acceptance of the economic and constitutional integrity of the UK
- We will only ever consider supporting arrangements that are in Northern Ireland's long-term economic and constitutional interests
- We are regularly in touch with the prime minister and as a result he is aware of our views
- Anything that traps Northern Ireland in the European union, whether single market or customs union, as the rest of the UK leaves will not have our support
Some cautionary words from the DUP.