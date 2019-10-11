Northern Ireland DUP: Integrity of whole UK must be respected

Integrity of whole UK must be respected



It is important EU understands that to maximize chances of deal there will need to be a clear acceptance of the economic and constitutional integrity of the UK



We will only ever consider supporting arrangements that are in Northern Ireland's long-term economic and constitutional interests



We are regularly in touch with the prime minister and as a result he is aware of our views



Anything that traps Northern Ireland in the European union, whether single market or customs union, as the rest of the UK leaves will not have our support



Some cautionary words from the DUP.