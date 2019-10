Comment from Arlene Foster

Arlene Foster told UTV she is going to see Boris Johnson shortly and says "she will do what's best for the Union" when asked if she will support a deal.





Separately, PoliticsHome editor Keven Schofield reports that DUP source said: "We want a sensible deal reached that works for every part of the UK and our neighbours in the Republic of Ireland. We can't support any deal that's to the detriment of the Union."