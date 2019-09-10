DUP leader says Johnson confirmed rejection of Ireland-only backstop

No split with the DUP

  • PM confirmed rejection of Northern Ireland-only backstop in a meeting today
  • Confirmed commitment to securing deal that works for whole of UK and Ireland
  • Any deal which cannot command cross-community Northern Ireland support is doomed to failure
There was some chatter about a rift earlier today but the comments from the DUP suggest they're on the same page. Ultimately, all sides are going to have to bend for a deal but the Irish border problem is a true conundrum.

