Brexit: DUP said to be unlikely to support anything that is negotiable

A tweet by ITV political editor, Robert Peston

"Downing St AGAIN downbeat there will be real. Government source telling me: "Chances of a deal are low. DUP seem unlikely to support anything that's negotiable". This follows the meeting with DUP last night. To be clear, as I said last night, this could be final warning to @MichelBarnier to give ground in last leg of talks, or could mean we are back in no-deal territory."

The pound has moved lower on the headline here with cable dipping from 1.2780 to a low of 1.2732. Yup, this plays exactly into the only two options that Boris Johnson have, which was outlined here earlier.





We may yet see some back and forth action in the pound today. For any upside, look towards a draft Brexit deal being struck between the UK and the EU. However, as mentioned above, it will mean one that the DUP cannot get behind with.





As such, if we do get more headlines that there is not enough numbers in parliament to support such a deal, back lower the pound goes.