DUP spokesman: Position on Brexit deal remains unchanged

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by the DUP on the Brexit deal that has been announced

So far, this isn't quite putting a wet blanket over pound gains as cable continues to sit above the 1.2900 handle at 1.2935 currently.
