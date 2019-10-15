DUP will not back Brexit deal if Boris Johnson makes more concessions
Fresh report
The DUP won't support a Brexit deal if Boris Johnson has to make more concessions to get it over the line, the Huffington Post reports.
DUP leaders held a 90-minute meeting with Boris Johnson yesterday and are expecting an update today.
Cable is at 1.2726, about three-quarters of a cent from the highs.
Ahead of the update, a source said: "It would seem that we are notified all the way through, but I just don't see us going beyond the move that we made and the PM put forward last week.
"The problem is that the EU and Republic of Ireland see it as a chance to push for more.
"We will not be going more or giving more.
"Difficult times ahead."