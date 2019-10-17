DUP reportedly won't vote for Johnson's Brexit deal on Saturday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Bloomberg with the headline

Citing three officials from the DUP party on the matter. The pound has pared its gains further on the headline here as cable falls back to 1.2850 from 1.2880 levels earlier.

No further details or expanded headlines on the matter but I reckon if we see an official communique from the party, it could throw another wrench into the pound gains today.
ForexLive

This is the official withdrawal agreement and political declaration of the latest deal struck by Boris Johnson, for those interested.

