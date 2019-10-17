DUP reportedly won't vote for Johnson's Brexit deal on Saturday
Bloomberg with the headlineCiting three officials from the DUP party on the matter. The pound has pared its gains further on the headline here as cable falls back to 1.2850 from 1.2880 levels earlier.
No further details or expanded headlines on the matter but I reckon if we see an official communique from the party, it could throw another wrench into the pound gains today.
This is the official withdrawal agreement and political declaration of the latest deal struck by Boris Johnson, for those interested.