DUP's Donaldson after speaking to Johnson: The prospect of a no-deal Brexit is significant

DUP lawmaker, Jeffrey Donaldson, comments after speaking to UK PM Johnson yesterday night

The deal on the table is clearly unacceptable

The problem with the withdrawal agreement is the backstop

We want a more flexible approach from the EU

Johnson is right to take a tough line

This isn't anything new to add to the current rhetoric but it just goes to show how we're pretty much running in circles in this whole Brexit debacle. The pound is holding more steady on the new day with cable sitting at 1.2160 currently.



