DUP's Donaldson after speaking to Johnson: The prospect of a no-deal Brexit is significant
DUP lawmaker, Jeffrey Donaldson, comments after speaking to UK PM Johnson yesterday night
- The deal on the table is clearly unacceptable
- The problem with the withdrawal agreement is the backstop
- We want a more flexible approach from the EU
- Johnson is right to take a tough line
This isn't anything new to add to the current rhetoric but it just goes to show how we're pretty much running in circles in this whole Brexit debacle. The pound is holding more steady on the new day with cable sitting at 1.2160 currently.