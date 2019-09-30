DUP's Foster: I never said I would accept a time-limited backstop

Foster is playing the spin game

Foster has gone to bat for Boris Johnson in the past two days but is back-tracking a bit here. She says that she didn't say that she would accept a time-limited backstop; but said she would look at it.





She also affirmed her support for Boris once again, saying she does not believe he will be leaving Northern Ireland behind in an EU customs union and that 'we need to support the PM in getting a deal'.





I find the DUP's dedication to Boris Johnson puzzling. I don't envision that they have anything to gain from a compromising on the border issue, only to face a snap election.

