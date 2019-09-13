DUP's Wilson: It is nonsense to say that the party is softening stance on backstop

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

DUP lawmaker, Sammy Wilson, dampens hopes of a breakthrough further

ForexLive
In case you missed out on the overnight headlines (⬆️). This adds to what Arlene Foster has said as Wilson mentions that they are against a border at the Irish Sea and also reiterates that there is no indication that Boris Johnson wants a Northern Ireland-only backstop.

Up, down and all around. Just your typical Brexit circus act, folks.

Roller coaster
