DUP's Wilson: No amount of money would offset damage to the union
Comments by DUP lawmaker, Sammy WilsonHe's referring to reports that the DUP is said to have been offered "billions" by the UK government in order to back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal in parliament.
Adding that he won't comment further until he sees the final Brexit deal package.
Meanwhile, there is also a report just out saying that the DUP claims that they have not heard of such an offer by the government. Of course they would deny it. I mean what exactly is going to be the alternative? Openly admitting to bribery?