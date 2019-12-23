Durable goods -2% versus +1.5% estimate

Durable goods orders for the month of November

The durable goods orders for the month of November were much bigger than expected at -2% versus +1.5% estimate.

Durable goods orders -2.0% versus 1.5% prior month revised to 0.2% from 0.5%

Durables ex transportation 0.0% versus 0.2% estimate. Prior month revised to 0.3% profit from +0.5%

Capital goods orders nondefense ex air +0.1% versus 0.2% estimate. Prior month 1.1%

Capital goods shipments nondefense ex air -0.3% versus 0.0% estimate. Prior month 0.7% versus 0.8% previously reported The monthly durable goods orders for the month of November (preliminary) was weaker than expected across the board with the headline number showing the greatest decline of -2.0% versus +1.5% estimate. Transportation seemed to play a major role as ex transportation still came in unchanged at 0.0% on the month but that was much closer to the +0.2% estimate. and was better than the headline 2.0% decline.





The revisions to the prior month were also mostly lower.







Durable goods can be quite volatile with high price items like aircraft impacting the growth. Boeing's problems are a drag and will continue into 2020 as well. The report also showed a plunge of 35.6% in military hardware and defense aircraft orders also slid sharply at -72.7%.





Also impacting durable goods are corporate investment. A proxy for business investment is the nonmilitary capital goods excluding aircraft which only rose 0.1%. Much has been blamed on uncertainty from US/China relations. It is hoped that now that the phase 1 deal is done that business is might increase capital expenditures in 2020.











Shipments of nondefense capital goods orders excluding aircraft which is used in GDP calculations, fell -0.3% after a 0.7% increase in the prior month. According to the report core business-equipment shipments fell -2.9%.







It was a shocking miss but the market seems to be taking it in stride.

