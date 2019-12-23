Durable goods -2% versus +1.5% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Durable goods orders for the month of November

The durable goods orders for the month of November were much bigger than expected at -2% versus +1.5% estimate.
  • Durable goods orders -2.0% versus 1.5% prior month revised to 0.2% from 0.5%
  • Durables ex transportation 0.0% versus 0.2% estimate.  Prior month revised to 0.3% profit from +0.5%
  • Capital goods orders nondefense ex air +0.1% versus 0.2% estimate. Prior month 1.1%
  • Capital goods shipments nondefense ex air -0.3% versus 0.0% estimate. Prior month 0.7% versus 0.8% previously reported 
The monthly durable goods orders for the month of November (preliminary) was weaker than expected across the board with the headline number showing the greatest decline of -2.0% versus +1.5% estimate.  Transportation seemed to play a major role as ex transportation still came in unchanged at 0.0% on the month but that was much closer to the +0.2% estimate. and was better than the headline 2.0% decline.   

The revisions to the prior month were also mostly lower.  

Durable goods can be quite volatile with high price items like aircraft impacting the growth.  Boeing's problems are a drag and will continue into 2020 as well.  The report also showed a plunge of 35.6% in military hardware and defense aircraft orders also slid sharply at -72.7%.  

Also impacting durable goods are corporate investment. A proxy for business investment is the nonmilitary capital goods excluding aircraft which only rose 0.1%.  Much has been blamed on uncertainty from US/China relations. It is hoped that now that the phase 1 deal is done that business is might increase capital expenditures in 2020.

Durable goods orders falls by -2%
Shipments of nondefense capital goods orders excluding aircraft which is used in GDP calculations, fell -0.3% after a 0.7% increase in the prior month.  According to the report core business-equipment shipments fell -2.9%.

It was a shocking miss but the market seems to be taking it in stride.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose