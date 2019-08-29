Dutch foreign minister: "Serious" Brexit talks took place yesterday but "we are not there yet"

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The EU and UK continue their negotiations on the week

In case you're wondering, the UK's Brexit "sherpa" David Frost is in Brussels to negotiate with European leaders on alternative arrangements for the backstop. That's the talks that is being referenced to in the headline above.
