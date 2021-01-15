Dutch government resigns over childcare subsidies scandal - report

NOS reports on the matter

This has been a developing story since overnight as Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, and his ministers were mulling over resigning over the government's mismanagement of childcare subsidies - which has driven thousands of families into financial ruin.





A parliamentary inquiry last month found that around 10,000 families had been forced to repay tens of thousands of euros of subsidies after being wrongfully accused of fraud, leading to unemployment, bankruptcy or divorce.

While not as impactful, it is another political hiccup in Europe amid the recent Italian drama.



