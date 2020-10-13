Dutch PM: Coffee shops, bars and restaurants to close due to coronavirus

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Surging cases in the Netherlands

  • Measures will go into effect Wednesday evening
  • Alcohol sales will be banned after 8 pm local time
  • The lockdown will last for 4 weeks, maybe longer
 
