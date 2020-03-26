Dutch PM Rutte says we could not agree with other EU leaders on details of ESM support or other instruments

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Says we could not agree with other EU leaders on details of ESM support or other instruments, we invited Eurogroup to work out exact proposals in 2 weeks

  • Coronavirus crisis will last a while, difficult to assess exact economic impact now hence unwise to use all our measures of economic support now
  • Netherlands is against coronoids or Eurobonds, if ESM instrument is needed it must include necessary conditionalities 
If you need background on coronabonds:


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose