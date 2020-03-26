Dutch PM Rutte says we could not agree with other EU leaders on details of ESM support or other instruments
Says we could not agree with other EU leaders on details of ESM support or other instruments, we invited Eurogroup to work out exact proposals in 2 weeks
- Coronavirus crisis will last a while, difficult to assess exact economic impact now hence unwise to use all our measures of economic support now
- Netherlands is against coronoids or Eurobonds, if ESM instrument is needed it must include necessary conditionalities
