Dutch PM Rutte: UK movement necessary for a Brexit breakthrough

Comments by Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte

A breakthrough in EU-UK talks is still possible

But UK movement is necessary for that to happen European leaders are now starting to arrive for the summit later today, so expect to hear more posturing and remarks such as this in the coming few hours. The roundtable discussion is only expected to take place later at around 1300 GMT today.





The pound is struggling to stay afloat at the moment, with cable slumping to a fresh session low of 1.2931 as sellers keep price below the 200-hour moving average and testing a push under the 61.8 retracement level of the jump higher yesterday @ 1.2940.



