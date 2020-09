DXY breaks through descending trend line

The Dollar weakness is taking the DXY through a 4hr trendline Positive data from China has given risk appetite a shot in the arm and equity futures are moving higher.





Weakness in the Dollar pushes the major pairs higher (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD etc). A clean break here in the DXY and that opens up 92.50 below and above 1.1900 on the EURUSD