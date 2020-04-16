Early data on Gilead coronavirus medicine remdesivir is very encouraging

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Antiviral medicine remdesivir is being used to treat cov1 COVID-19 patients at a Chicago hospital, 

A small study only, and note: The lack of a control arm in the study could make interpreting the results more challenging, so not leaping to conclusions:
  • The University of Chicago Medicine recruited 125 people with Covid-19
  • two Phase 3 clinical trials
  • 113 had severe disease
  • All the patients been treated with daily infusions of remdesivir
  • "The best news is that most of our patients have already been discharged, which is great. We've only had two patients perish," said Kathleen Mullane, the University of Chicago infectious disease specialist overseeing the remdesivir studies for the hospital.

Pic via Wikipedia:
