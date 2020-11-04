Early Florida result shows Trump trailing his 2016 vote share (but there's a big caveat)

A look at Pasco county





Pasco county, Florida is reporting 79% of its estimated vote tally already and shows. Trump up +12.5pp vs +21.5pp in 2016.





That looks dire but in Florida the earliest votes counted are the ones cast early and by mail. So the remaining 21% of votes uncounted almost certainly skew towards the President. Is that enough to close the gap? They would have to be overwhelming.





Another county -- Lee -- is reporting 81% of the vote and has Trump +14.4. That compares to +20.4 in 2016.





As a reminder, Florida sent a wrong signal in 2016 because it showed Miami-Dada votes (heavily Democrat) uncounted but they were actually in the totals.







Update: The full state total now has it at 55-45% for Biden but that's with just 978K votes. I wouldn't take anything from that. That individual counties are much more important.

