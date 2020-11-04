Early Florida result shows Trump trailing his 2016 vote share (but there's a big caveat)

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

A look at Pasco county

A look at Pasco county
Pasco county, Florida is reporting 79% of its estimated vote tally already and shows. Trump up +12.5pp vs +21.5pp in 2016.

That looks dire but in Florida the earliest votes counted are the ones cast early and by mail. So the remaining 21% of votes uncounted almost certainly skew towards the President. Is that enough to close the gap? They would have to be overwhelming.

Another county -- Lee -- is reporting 81% of the vote and has Trump +14.4.  That compares to +20.4 in 2016.

As a reminder, Florida sent a wrong signal in 2016 because it showed Miami-Dada votes (heavily Democrat) uncounted but they were actually in the totals.

Update: The full state total now has it at 55-45% for Biden but that's with just 978K votes. I wouldn't take anything from that. That individual counties are much more important.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose