Trump climbs in the betting odds, North Carolina looks close

A closer look at North Carolina

North Carolina is a key battleground state. Right now the New York Times model is putting it at a 66% likelihood for Trump based on data delivered so far.





Overall the vote is 53.6-45.3% for Biden but that ignores where the votes have come from.





Still a cursory comparison of county data shows it's close. Raleigh is at 65.6-33.1% for Biden with 82% of the vote counted. That compares to 58.4-37.4% for Clinton. It will come down to which of the 18% of votes aren't counted but the belief is that this is the blue mirage and that the remainder are the in-person votes that skew Republican.





Looking at a more-rural area. There's Brunswick county, which was 63-34% for Trump last time. This time with 92% of the votes counted it's 60-39%. That's a sizeable swing in a state where Clinton lost by 3.7 points.





Meanwhile, betting odds are up to 46.9% for Trump and down to 53.1% for Biden, roughly.

