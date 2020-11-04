Trump climbs in the betting odds, North Carolina looks close

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

A closer look at North Carolina

North Carolina is a key battleground state. Right now the New York Times model is putting it at a 66% likelihood for Trump based on data delivered so far.

Overall the vote is 53.6-45.3% for Biden but that ignores where the votes have come from.

Still a cursory comparison of county data shows it's close. Raleigh is at 65.6-33.1% for Biden with 82% of the vote counted. That compares to 58.4-37.4% for Clinton. It will come down to which of the 18% of votes aren't counted but the belief is that this is the blue mirage and that the remainder are the in-person votes that skew Republican.

Looking at a more-rural area. There's Brunswick county, which was 63-34% for Trump last time. This time with 92% of the votes counted it's 60-39%. That's a sizeable swing in a state where Clinton lost by 3.7 points.

Meanwhile, betting odds are up to 46.9% for Trump and down to 53.1% for Biden, roughly.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose