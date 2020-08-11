Early optimism slightly tempered with to start European morning trade

The positive tones abate ahead of the European cash market open





Chinese stocks have erased gains and are down by 1% going into the final few minutes while Treasury yields are also a touch lower now - 10-year yields down 0.5 bps to 0.57%.





Elsewhere, the dollar has pared losses against the likes of the euro, pound and franc; even trimming its earlier declines against the aussie and kiwi.







All in all, it suggests some mixed tones as we get things underway with the market still largely struggling to latch on to a clear theme to kick start the new week.

There are some slight hints of nervousness to start the session, with the drop in gold and silver reverberating across markets for the time being.