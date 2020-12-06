Early sterling fears fade as it claws back losses

Hope springs eternal in Brexit negotiations





Do Brexit deal at the deadline? No problem, just wait until another deadline.





No one really knows when the real deadline is, aside from the Dec 31 exit date. And that could certainly be fudged with some kind of interim deal as well.





All that said, we appear to be in some kind of end game right now. Headline suggesting a breakthrough on fishing and a reworking of the internal market bill highlight that real issues are on the table right now and that negotiators are working through them. Of course there are the usual denials but when there's smoke there's fire.





Cable gapped down at the open but has mostly clawed back the losses. It fell as low as 1.3360 but has bounced 60 pips from there and is only down 20 pips from Friday's close now.

