Early stockpiling likely dampened US retail sales decline

Sales expected to fall 8%

The US retail sales report for March is due at the bottom of the hour but I expect this chart from JPMorgan's earnings report yesterday is more instructive than what we'll learn.









The final week of March is the key period but the survey is for the entire month. The early part of the month saw stockpiling in food and personal care so the real 'control group' this month will exclude that. However the regular control group excludes food, energy and building materials and is expected down 2.0%.





I can't see the report being a market mover.





The report that might steal the show at the same time is the Empire Fed for April. It's the first of the monthly surveys and it's for the hard-hit area of New York. The consensus estimate of -35 strikes me as a bit high after -21.5 in March but that might be splitting hairs. The financial crisis low was -34.3.









