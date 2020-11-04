Pinellas county, Florida numbers are a good sign for Trump

That's one of the big counties to watch

Pinellas county is reporting on 75% of estimated votes and has Biden up 53.1% to 45.7%. Trump won it 48.6-47.5% in the last election.







A poll released just today had the vote at 54-45% for Biden, so it's essentially in line with that. If Biden performs in-line with polls he will be the President but this one might actually be bad news for Biden because the remaining 25% of votes skew towards in-person voting because of the way they're tallied in Florida. Those skew strongly Republican.





The bad news for Trump is that he won this county by 1.1 points vs Clinton the last time around. Obama won it by six points in 2012.

