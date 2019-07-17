Earnings after the close highlighted by Netflix, IBM and eBay
Netflix will be the key release
After the close, Netflix, IBM and eBay will release earnings.
- For Netflix, analysts expects Q2 Netflix earnings of $0.56 per share, down 33.76% year-over-year. Q2 revenues are expected to come in at $4.9 billion. This is up 26.1% year-over-year from Q2 of last year. In Q1 of 2019, revenue growth was up 22.2% on $4.52 billion. Despite year-over-year revenue growth, the company expects weak subscriber paid additions for Q2. Netflix plans for paid net additions of 5 million, an 8% drop from Q1. Soft US growth and increased competition in the streaming space is cited for the decline. Netflix projects US subscriber additions at 0.3 million, while international subscribeer are expected to add 4.7 million. Total global paid subscriber base are expected to be 153.9 million in the second quarter. US paid subscribers are expected to come in at 60.5 million, while international subscriptions could reach 93.3 million..
- For IBM analysts expect revenue of $19.16 billion and EPS of $3.07. The revenue estimate implies a 4% decline Y/Y.
- For eBay analysts expect it to post revenue of $2.67 billion in the quarter, a rise of 1.3% YoY (year-over-year) and up from $2.64 billion in the second quarter of 2018. They also expect its non-generally accepted accounting principles earnings to rise 17.0% YoY to $0.62 per share..